    2ID/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Unveils 10th Anniversary Monument [Image 2 of 5]

    2ID/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Unveils 10th Anniversary Monument

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. and Republic of Korea leaders unveil the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division 10th Anniversary Monument at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Sept 23, 2025. The monument reflects a century of service and a decade of combined strength between U.S. and ROK forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chin-U)

