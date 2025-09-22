2ID/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Unveils 10th Anniversary Monument

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, middle, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK - U.S. Combined Division and members of the our good neighbors organization pose for a group photo during the unveiling of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division 10th Anniversary Monument ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Sept 23, 2025. The monument reflects a century of service and a decade of combined strength between U.S. and ROK forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chin-U)