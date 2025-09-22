U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, middle, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division ROK - U.S. Combined Division and members of the our good neighbors organization pose for a group photo during the unveiling of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division 10th Anniversary Monument ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Sept 23, 2025. The monument reflects a century of service and a decade of combined strength between U.S. and ROK forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chin-U)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9333211
|VIRIN:
|250923-O-LX039-1012
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Unveils 10th Anniversary Monument [Image 5 of 5], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.