Community food show, management board provide valuable avenue for information exchange

To better provide an avenue for the exchange of information between leaders, food service personnel, food service managers, prime vendors and supporting agencies, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s food service team conducted a professional forum in conjunction with a community food show at Armstrong’s Club on Vogelweh in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 17, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)