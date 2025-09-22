New Orleans-based 139th Regional Support Group welcomes new commander and senior enlisted leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Bobby J. Lee Jr., outgoing commander of the 139th Regional Support Group, gives remarks during an official change of command ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans on Sept. 14, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Richard T. Douget, incoming commander, assumed command from Col. Bobby J. Lee Jr., outgoing commander. At the same ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan D. Chapman, the incoming senior enlisted leader of the 139th RSG, assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Donald G. Lavalais, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 139th RSG.