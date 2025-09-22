Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans-based 139th Regional Support Group welcomes new commander and senior enlisted leader [Image 2 of 7]

    New Orleans-based 139th Regional Support Group welcomes new commander and senior enlisted leader

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, passes the unit guidon to Col. Richard T. Douget, incoming commander of the 139th Regional Support Group, during an official change of command ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans on Sept. 14, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Richard T. Douget, incoming commander, assumed command from Col. Bobby J. Lee Jr., outgoing commander. At the same ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan D. Chapman, the incoming senior enlisted leader of the 139th RSG, assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Donald G. Lavalais, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 139th RSG.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9332971
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-BH298-1179
    Resolution: 2918x3648
    Size: 1004.79 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, New Orleans-based 139th Regional Support Group welcomes new commander and senior enlisted leader [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana Army National Guard
    Protect What Matters
    Louisiana National Guard

