Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration

    NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 528th Field Hospital, 44th Medical Brigade, demonstrated a walking blood bank as part of medical training for members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9332932
    VIRIN: 250922-O-SK840-2435
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 702.85 KB
    Location: NIIGATA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by Fumiaki Tabuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration
    OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration
    OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration
    OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download