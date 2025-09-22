OS25 Walking blood bank demonstration

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 528th Field Hospital, 44th Medical Brigade, demonstrated a walking blood bank as part of medical training for members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 22.
