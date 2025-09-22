1-294th Infantry Regiment hosts Chamorri Battalion Ball

DET 2, 487th Field Artillery Regiment "Fanihi," or Bat, contributes to a Grog Bowl during the Chamorri Battalion Ball at Tumon, Guam, Sept. 13, 2025. The grog is a time-honored ritual that represents the camaraderie, discipline and shared experience of service members. It serves as a reminder of the bonds formed, the ability to find humor in adversity, and the unity that defines the military culture.
