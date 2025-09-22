Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-294th Infantry Regiment hosts Chamorri Battalion Ball [Image 6 of 6]

    1-294th Infantry Regiment hosts Chamorri Battalion Ball

    GUAM

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    DET 2, 487th Field Artillery Regiment "Fanihi," or Bat, contributes to a Grog Bowl during the Chamorri Battalion Ball at Tumon, Guam, Sept. 13, 2025. The grog is a time-honored ritual that represents the camaraderie, discipline and shared experience of service members. It serves as a reminder of the bonds formed, the ability to find humor in adversity, and the unity that defines the military culture.

