1-294th Infantry Regiment hosts Chamorri Battalion Ball

Alpha Company "Ayuyu," means coconut crab, contributes to a Grog Bowl during the Chamorri Battalion Ball at Tumon, Guam, Sept. 13, 2025. The grog is a time-honored ritual that represents the camaraderie, discipline and shared experience of service members. It serves as a reminder of the bonds formed, the ability to find humor in adversity, and the unity that defines the military culture.