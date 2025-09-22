Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-294th Infantry Regiment hosts Chamorri Battalion Ball [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-294th Infantry Regiment hosts Chamorri Battalion Ball

    GUAM

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Alpha Company "Ayuyu," means coconut crab, contributes to a Grog Bowl during the Chamorri Battalion Ball at Tumon, Guam, Sept. 13, 2025. The grog is a time-honored ritual that represents the camaraderie, discipline and shared experience of service members. It serves as a reminder of the bonds formed, the ability to find humor in adversity, and the unity that defines the military culture.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 23:31
    Photo ID: 9332922
    VIRIN: 250913-Z-XS820-6943
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-294th Infantry Regiment hosts Chamorri Battalion Ball [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

