Navy Medicine Visits Conard High School during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week

(250922-N-IX644-2011) WEST HARTFORD, Conn. U.S. Navy Capt. Shauna O'Sullivan, Navy Medicine recruiting and retention lead, speaks to Medical Club students at Conard High School during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week, Sept. 22. For 250 years, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)