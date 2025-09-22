Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Visits Conard High School during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Medicine Visits Conard High School during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week

    WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    (250922-N-IX644-2005) WEST HARTFORD, Conn. U.S. Navy Capt. Shauna O'Sullivan, Navy Medicine recruiting and retention lead, speaks to Medical Club students at Conard High School during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week, Sept. 22. For 250 years, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 20:22
    Photo ID: 9332723
    VIRIN: 250922-N-IX644-2005
    Resolution: 1079x1512
    Size: 819.14 KB
    Location: WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, Navy Medicine Visits Conard High School during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine

