POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, gives a speech at the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Rememberance Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 19, 2025. The POW/MIA Rememberance Event was held to remember the American service members who were held as prisoners of war or were declared missing in action after having served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other conflicts involving the United States and to serve as a reminder to not stop looking until all are accounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9332361
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-BC297-1054
|Resolution:
|5053x3362
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
