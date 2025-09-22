Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, leads a bikers brigade to the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Rememberance Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 19, 2025. The POW/MIA Rememberance Event was held to remember the American service members who were held as prisoners of war or were declared missing in action after having served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other conflicts involving the United States and to serve as a reminder to not stop looking until all are accounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 9332359
    VIRIN: 250918-F-BC297-1017
    Resolution: 4334x2884
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety
    POW/MIA

