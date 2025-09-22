POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, leads a bikers brigade to the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Rememberance Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 19, 2025. The POW/MIA Rememberance Event was held to remember the American service members who were held as prisoners of war or were declared missing in action after having served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other conflicts involving the United States and to serve as a reminder to not stop looking until all are accounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)