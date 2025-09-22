Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Ruck [Image 4 of 5]

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Ruck

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Lt. Col. David Lycan, 90th Security Forces Group deputy commander, participates in a ceremonial ruck march after the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial event honored those who were lost during the coordinated terror attacks that occurred in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 24 years ago, claiming the lives of 2,977 people and leading to significant changes in counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Ruck [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

