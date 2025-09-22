9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Ruck

Airmen of the 90th Missile Wing participate in a ceremonial ruck march after the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial event honored those who were lost during the coordinated terror attacks that occurred in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 24 years ago, claiming the lives of 2,977 people and leading to significant changes in counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
