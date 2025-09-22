25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and Army xTech program directors observe companies demonstrate electronic warfare technologies during the 2025 xTech Pacific Competition, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 9, 2025. xTech is the Army's premier mechanism for scouting and accelerating dual-use technologies that strengthen Soldier readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)