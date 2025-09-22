Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Army xTech program directors observe companies demonstrate electronic warfare technologies during the 2025 xTech Pacific Competition, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 9, 2025. xTech is the Army's premier mechanism for scouting and accelerating dual-use technologies that strengthen Soldier readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 9332090
    VIRIN: 250909-A-QT274-8033
    Resolution: 6397x4230
    Size: 25.38 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

