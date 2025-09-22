25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific Command, speaks on the importance of innovation within the U.S. Army during the 2025 xTech Pacific competition award ceremony, September 18, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Army's xTech program is the Army's premier mechanism for scouting and accelerating dual-use technologies that strengthen Soldier readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)