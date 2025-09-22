Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025 [Image 3 of 4]

    25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific Command, speaks on the importance of innovation within the U.S. Army during the 2025 xTech Pacific competition award ceremony, September 18, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Army's xTech program is the Army's premier mechanism for scouting and accelerating dual-use technologies that strengthen Soldier readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Leads the Way in Army Modernization with xTechPacific 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

