NUWC Division Newport highlights industry’s role in strategic vision unveiled at Defense Innovation Days

Rear Adm. Pete Small, chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command and commander of the Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers, served as a keynote speaker at Defense Innovation Days and stressed two words during his talk: teamwork and urgency. The event was hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance at the Newport Marriott, Aug. 25-27, 2025.