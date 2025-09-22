NUWC Division Newport highlights industry’s role in strategic vision unveiled at Defense Innovation Days

Rear Adm. Pete Small, chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command and commander of the Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers, served as a keynote speaker at Defense Innovation Days and stressed two words during his talk: teamwork and urgency. The event was hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance at the Newport Marriott, Aug. 25-27, 2025.
08.26.2025
09.22.2025
9331453
250826-N-PV362-1015
750x744
177.46 KB
|Location:
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
0
0
