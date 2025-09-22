Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport highlights industry’s role in strategic vision unveiled at Defense Innovation Days [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport highlights industry’s role in strategic vision unveiled at Defense Innovation Days

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Froment 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Rear Adm. Pete Small, chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command and commander of the Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers, served as a keynote speaker at Defense Innovation Days and stressed two words during his talk: teamwork and urgency. The event was hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance at the Newport Marriott, Aug. 25-27, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 13:07
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    SENEDIA
    NUWC Division Newport
    Defense Innovation Days
    25-35

