    NUWC Division Newport highlights industry’s role in strategic vision unveiled at Defense Innovation Days [Image 1 of 2]

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Froment 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Speaking before representatives from roughly two dozen large and small defense companies, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere unveiled the warfare center’s 10-year strategic vision, ‘Mastery of the Seas at All Depths 2025,’ at Defense Innovation Days hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance at the Newport Marriott, Aug. 25-27, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9331452
    VIRIN: 250827-N-PV362-1042
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 183.42 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    SENEDIA
    NUWC Division Newport
    Defense Innovation Days
