    Success at Sea: NIWC Atlantic USV Completes First-Known Transatlantic Crossing [Image 9 of 9]

    Success at Sea: NIWC Atlantic USV Completes First-Known Transatlantic Crossing

    TROIA, PORTUGAL

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Troia, Portugal (September 9, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic successfully completed the first-ever known transatlantic crossing of an unmanned surface vessel (USV) Sept. 9, 2025, as it arrived in Troia, Portugal. The Lightfish USV completed a roughly 90-day crossing, which launched from Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, on June 30, 2025. NIWC Atlantic's Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) monitored the vessel around the clock, tracking its progress and testing its communication capabilities throughout the journey. This is the first known time an unmanned vessel of any kind has successfully crossed the Atlantic Ocean completely remotely without any physical interference. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

