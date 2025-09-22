Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Launches USV on First-Known Transatlantic Crossing [Image 2 of 9]

    NIWC Atlantic Launches USV on First-Known Transatlantic Crossing

    SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Sullivan’s Island, SC (June 30, 2025) Engineers with Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) launched an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) in late June to attempt the first-ever transatlantic crossing by a self-driven boat. The USV took to the sea out of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, bound for Portugal - a trip that is expected to take more than 60 days to accomplish. UNIT engineers will be collecting, monitoring and analyzing data collected from the USV's onboard sensors as it makes its way across the ocean, providing a valuable proving ground for future capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:57
    VIRIN: 250630-N-GB257-1015
    Location: SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, NIWC Atlantic Launches USV on First-Known Transatlantic Crossing [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

