U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Olympic Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rena Sandgren, center, 627th Force Support Squadron commander, briefs Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, right, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center (USAFEC) commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, left, USAFEC Command chief, during a visit to the Olympic Dining Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 15, 2025. The visit highlighted several quality of life initiatives present at Team McChord, including various upgrades to the Olympic DFAC meant to support local Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)