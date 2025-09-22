U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rena Sandgren, center, 627th Force Support Squadron commander, briefs Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, right, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center (USAFEC) commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, left, USAFEC Command chief, during a visit to the Olympic Dining Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 15, 2025. The visit highlighted several quality of life initiatives present at Team McChord, including various upgrades to the Olympic DFAC meant to support local Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9331432
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-FZ485-1036
|Resolution:
|5695x3789
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Olympic Dining Facility [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.