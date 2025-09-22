Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Olympic Dining Facility [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Olympic Dining Facility

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rena Sandgren, center, 627th Force Support Squadron commander, briefs Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, right, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center (USAFEC) commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, left, USAFEC Command chief, during a visit to the Olympic Dining Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 15, 2025. The visit highlighted several quality of life initiatives present at Team McChord, including various upgrades to the Olympic DFAC meant to support local Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:55
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    DFAC
    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    62d Airlift Wing
    62 AW
    Team McChord
    Dining Facility

