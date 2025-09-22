Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Olympic Dining Facility [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Olympic Dining Facility

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A contractor with the 627th Force Support Squadron serves food to Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Command chief, during a visit to the Olympic Dining Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 15, 2025. Fuselier visited the Olympic DFAC in light of several key renovations made to enhance the quality-of-life for Team McChord’s Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

