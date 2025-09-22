U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Olympic Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A contractor with the 627th Force Support Squadron serves food to Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Command chief, during a visit to the Olympic Dining Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 15, 2025. Fuselier visited the Olympic DFAC in light of several key renovations made to enhance the quality-of-life for Team McChord’s Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)