CSAF Allvin awards retired Gens. Jumper, Breedlove

Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) Chair of the Board Bernie Skoch, left, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and AFA President Burt Field present retired Gen. Philip Breedlove a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)