NWS Yorktown supports We the People film screening event at Yorktown National Battlefield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (September 20, 2025) Logistics Specialist Third Class Lei Wang, Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Donelson and Hospitalman Clarence Sintima, all assigned to the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) onboard Cheatham Annex, interface with visitors during an outdoor film screening at Yorktown National Battlefield. During the event, scores of visitors stopped by to interact with Sailors from NMLRC and their equipment. The Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command onboard Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, VA, manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions, and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support, and real-world operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).