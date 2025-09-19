Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown supports We the People film screening event at Yorktown National Battlefield [Image 1 of 2]

    NWS Yorktown supports We the People film screening event at Yorktown National Battlefield

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (September 20, 2025) Logistics Specialist Third Class Lei Wang, Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Donelson and Hospitalman Clarence Sintima, all assigned to the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) onboard Cheatham Annex, interface with visitors during an outdoor film screening at Yorktown National Battlefield. During the event, scores of visitors stopped by to interact with Sailors from NMLRC and their equipment. The Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command onboard Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, VA, manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions, and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support, and real-world operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, NWS Yorktown supports We the People film screening event at Yorktown National Battlefield [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    community relations (COMREL)

