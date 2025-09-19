Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Mid-South Pilots Pedal Kids Bicycle Camp to Advance Youth Fitness, Confidence, and Connection [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Mid-South Pilots Pedal Kids Bicycle Camp to Advance Youth Fitness, Confidence, and Connection

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Joshua Hammond 

    Naval Support Activity Mid-South

    Naval Support Activity Mid-South's Child and Youth Programs (CYP) hosted a week-long Pedal Kids Bicycle Camp where children learned to ride and improve their cycling skills. The camp, led by certified Pedal Kids coaches in collaboration with CYP staff, combined structured lessons and engaging activities to provide a fun and inclusive learning environment. The program culminated in a Community Bicycle Rodeo, a family-friendly event that celebrated the children's progress and achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Child & Youth Program Staff)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9330780
    VIRIN: 250724-N-NZ999-1003
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Pedal Kids Bicycle Camp

