NSA Mid-South Pilots Pedal Kids Bicycle Camp to Advance Youth Fitness, Confidence, and Connection

Naval Support Activity Mid-South's Child and Youth Programs (CYP) hosted a week-long Pedal Kids Bicycle Camp where children learned to ride and improve their cycling skills. The camp, led by certified Pedal Kids coaches in collaboration with CYP staff, combined structured lessons and engaging activities to provide a fun and inclusive learning environment. The program culminated in a Community Bicycle Rodeo, a family-friendly event that celebrated the children's progress and achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Child & Youth Program Staff)