    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness

    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Jacob Mullins, electronics engineer for the H-1 Fleet Support Team, adjusts the hardware used to test technical refresh mission computers on a reconfigurable transportable consolidated automated support system at Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE).

    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness
    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness

