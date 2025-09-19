Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Jared Tucker, electronics engineer who also serves as the test program set subject matter expert on the Test Program Set Development Team at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), uses a reconfigurable transportable consolidated automated support system to test a technical refresh mission computer (TRMC). The Test Program Set Development Team at FRCE recently developed the hardware and software needed to perform tests and diagnose technical refresh mission computers, the H-1 platform’s recently upgraded mission computer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 09:21
    Photo ID: 9330735
    VIRIN: 250731-N-KN454-1002
    Resolution: 5327x3650
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Samantha Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness
    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download