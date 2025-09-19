Jared Tucker, electronics engineer who also serves as the test program set subject matter expert on the Test Program Set Development Team at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), uses a reconfigurable transportable consolidated automated support system to test a technical refresh mission computer (TRMC). The Test Program Set Development Team at FRCE recently developed the hardware and software needed to perform tests and diagnose technical refresh mission computers, the H-1 platform’s recently upgraded mission computer.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 09:21
|Photo ID:
|9330735
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-KN454-1002
|Resolution:
|5327x3650
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Samantha Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness
No keywords found.