FRCE develops test program to increase H-1 readiness

Jared Tucker, electronics engineer who also serves as the test program set subject matter expert on the Test Program Set Development Team at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), uses a reconfigurable transportable consolidated automated support system to test a technical refresh mission computer (TRMC). The Test Program Set Development Team at FRCE recently developed the hardware and software needed to perform tests and diagnose technical refresh mission computers, the H-1 platform’s recently upgraded mission computer.