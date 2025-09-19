Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness

    ELTVILLE, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    56th Multi-Domain Command (Europe)

    U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command prepare for breakfast after participating in a team building hike for Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) in Eltville, Germany, September 19, 2025. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance while investing in Soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 07:54
    Photo ID: 9330541
    VIRIN: 250919-A-IU004-8228
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: ELTVILLE, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness
    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness
    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness
    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness
    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness
    Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download