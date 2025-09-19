Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command participate in a team building hike for Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) in Eltville, Germany, September 19, 2025. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance while investing in Soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command)