U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command participate in a team building hike for Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) in Eltville, Germany, September 19, 2025. The program empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance while investing in Soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9330529
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-IU004-1750
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|ELTVILLE, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Connect through Holistic Health and Fitness [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.