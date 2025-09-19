USS Dewey qualify Sailors in Small Arms Weapons

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 19, 2025) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Anson Bahr, from Silverton, Oregon, cleans and maintains 9mm pistols during a small arms live-fire gunshoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the South China Sea, Sept. 19, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 07:53
Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
