    USS Dewey qualify Sailors in Small Arms Weapons [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Dewey qualify Sailors in Small Arms Weapons

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 19, 2025) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Ligregory Crawford, from Baxley, Georgia, scores a target during a small arms live-fire gunshoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the South China Sea, Sept. 19, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 07:53
    Photo ID: 9330524
    VIRIN: 250919-N-JJ672-1044
    Resolution: 5073x3637
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Dewey qualify Sailors in Small Arms Weapons [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    Lethalitly
    training
    qualification
    small arms
    USS Dewey ( DDG 105)

