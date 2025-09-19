Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Military Police Battalion remembers 9/11 [Image 2 of 2]

    409th Military Police Battalion remembers 9/11

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Devon Smith, a corrections and detention specialist assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, rings a bell during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Tower Barracks near Grafenwoehr, Germany, on Sept. 11, 2025. The annual ceremony is held each year in tandem with other ceremonies held on military bases around the globe to honor the memory of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and to honor the first responders who risked their lives in the aftermath of the destruction.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 02:51
    Photo ID: 9330269
    VIRIN: 250911-A-YZ711-1002
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    This work, 409th Military Police Battalion remembers 9/11 [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC
    18th Military Police Brigade
    9/11 Remembrance

