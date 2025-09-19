Sgt. Devon Smith, a corrections and detention specialist assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, rings a bell during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Tower Barracks near Grafenwoehr, Germany, on 11 Sept. The annual ceremony is held each year in tandem with other ceremonies held on military bases around the globe to honor the memory of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and to honor the first responders who risked their lives in the aftermath of the destruction. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Lamar)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 02:51
|Photo ID:
|9330268
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-YZ711-1001
|Resolution:
|2624x3936
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th Military Police Battalion remembers 9/11 [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
409th Military Police Battalion remembers 9/11
No keywords found.