III MEF, JGSDF commanding generals tour bilateral operations during Resolute Dragon 25 

Japan Ground Self Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, the commander of Western Command, JGSDF, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, view JGSDF logistics operations during Resolute Dragon 25 on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III MEF and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)