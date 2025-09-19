III MEF, JGSDF commanding generals tour bilateral operations during Resolute Dragon 25 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, the commander of Western Command, JGSDF, back left, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, back center, tour a bilateral maintenance site during Resolute Dragon 25 on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III MEF and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)