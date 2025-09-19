Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.21.2025 17:18 Photo ID: 9329796 VIRIN: 250911-D-HN813-7700 Resolution: 3292x1482 Size: 1.14 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Team Effort Delivers Major Tech Upgrade Across Kenner Facilities [Image 3 of 3], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.