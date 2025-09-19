Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) Flight Operations with Spanish SH-60 Sea Hawks During UNITAS 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) Flight Operations with Spanish SH-60 Sea Hawks During UNITAS 2025

    AT SEA

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Cash 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 20, 2025) A Spanish SH-60 Seahawk conducts flight operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as a trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 13:24
    Location: AT SEA
