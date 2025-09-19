USS Arlington (LPD 24) Flight Operations with Spanish SH-60 Sea Hawks During UNITAS 2025

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 20, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) exchange patches with Spanish sailors on the flight deck of Arlington during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as a trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9329652
|VIRIN:
|250920-N-GF276-1266
|Resolution:
|2838x2042
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
