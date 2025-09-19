Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: US Marines and Spanish Marines conduct UET on MCB Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 12]

    UNITAS 2025: US Marines and Spanish Marines conduct UET on MCB Camp Lejeune

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A U.S. Marine utilizes an emergency breathing device during underwater egress training as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

