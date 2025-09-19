UNITAS 2025: US Marines and Spanish Marines conduct UET on MCB Camp Lejeune

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An underwater egress trainer instructor with the UET facility gives a safety brief to U.S. Marines and marines with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) before conducting underwater egress training as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)