DC National Guard supports Gen. Alexander Macomb Reinterment Ceremony

Former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Alexander Macomb was reinterred during a ceremony at Historic Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20, 2025. Remarks honoring the War of 1812 hero were presented by Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Timothy Heck, Supervisory Historian, Naval History and Heritage Command; MGySgt Steven F. Williams, 41st Drum Major, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band; Mayor Michael J. Inman, City of Macomb, Illinois, and Charles R. Bowery Jr., Executive Director, U.S. Army Center of Military History. A wreath laying was also presented by the Macomb descendants. D.C. Militiamen who fought in the War of 1812 are also interred at Historic Congressional Cemetery, including those who served in the 1st and 2nd District of Columbia Militia Regiments during the Battle of Bladensburg. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)