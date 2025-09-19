UNITAS 2025: Multinational forces attend a religious service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas O’Flanagan, right, a chaplain with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, gives communion to a marine with Cuerpo de Infantería de Marina (Mexican marine corps) during a religious service as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)