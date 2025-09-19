Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: Multinational forces attend a religious service [Image 5 of 11]

    UNITAS 2025: Multinational forces attend a religious service

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines with Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian marine corps) pray during a religious service as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9329115
    VIRIN: 250920-M-DC083-1143
    Resolution: 5509x3673
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: Multinational forces attend a religious service [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BlueGreenTeam
    USMCnews
    UNITAS 2025
    Marines
    Religious Service
    MFSUNITAS25

