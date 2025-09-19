Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members, veterans, Gold Star Families and community members participate in the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 20, 2025. March for the Fallen is a community event held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap to honor the memory of those who have fallen in defense of our nation. It is open to the public and registrants choose to participate in one of various challenges, including a 28-mile ruck march, a 14-mile ruck march, a 5K run/walk or 28-mile hand cycle. The 28- and 14-mile course follows a path around Fort Indiantown Gap’s training areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)