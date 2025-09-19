Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MFTF 2025 [Image 13 of 25]

    MFTF 2025

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. service members, veterans, Gold Star Families and community members participate in the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 20, 2025. March for the Fallen is a community event held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap to honor the memory of those who have fallen in defense of our nation. It is open to the public and registrants choose to participate in one of various challenges, including a 28-mile ruck march, a 14-mile ruck march, a 5K run/walk or 28-mile hand cycle. The 28- and 14-mile course follows a path around Fort Indiantown Gap’s training areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    700 march grueling miles to remember the fallen

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Fitness
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Gold Star
    MFTF2025

