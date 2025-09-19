Pa. National Guard conducts March for the Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Pennsylvania National Guard conducts the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap Sept. 20. The March for the Fallen is a solemn event to honor and remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. This event brings together Gold Star families, military personnel, veterans and community members. This year nearly 800 people signed up to participate in a 14- or 28-mile ruck march or a 5k run/walk. The ruck marches kicked off at 7 a.m. followed by an 8 a.m. 5k start, both began with artillery fire and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)