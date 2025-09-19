Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard conducts March for the Fallen [Image 7 of 20]

    Pa. National Guard conducts March for the Fallen

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Pennsylvania National Guard conducts the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap Sept. 20. The March for the Fallen is a solemn event to honor and remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. This event brings together Gold Star families, military personnel, veterans and community members. This year nearly 800 people signed up to participate in a 14- or 28-mile ruck march or a 5k run/walk. The ruck marches kicked off at 7 a.m. followed by an 8 a.m. 5k start, both began with artillery fire and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 9328883
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-CQ783-1007
    Resolution: 3537x2809
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Pa. National Guard conducts March for the Fallen [Image 20 of 20], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS

    Gold Star families
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PANG
    March for the Fallen
    Pennsylvania National Guard

